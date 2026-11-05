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Removal and replacement of the F Street Bridge is set to begin this week
By Shane Farley,4 days ago
Construction is starting on the F Street Bridge replacement project in Arkansas City’s Sleeth Addition. Kansas Concrete LLC, of Nickerson, will set up traffic control measures along F Street, just north of Tyler Avenue. Removal of the existing bridge over Mill Canal is expected to begin shortly afterward. Work was set to begin as early as Thursday.