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Public Notices
4 days ago
County of Richland The County of Richland vs. Jerrod Johnson Owner and/or Party of Interest in the Structure located at 7544 Fairfield Road Columbia, SC 29203 (TMS # R12003-04-03) The above structure is unsafe, and in violation of the Property Maintenance Code of Richland County. You are hereby notified that the structure mentioned above has been “Condemned” and Richland County will have the structure demolished as soon as possible on or after November 18, 2026. In accordance with the International Property Maintenance Code Section 113 the cost of said demolition and removal shall be charged against the real estate upon which the structure is located and shall be a lien upon such real estate. Therefore, pursuant to the 2021 International Property Maintenance Code Section 113, you are hereby notified to remove all personal contents no later than 4:00p.m., November 17, 2026. If the contents of the structure are not removed by the date and time set forth above the contents will be considered abandoned and will be disposed of as debris in the demolition process. Any questions can be addressed to Brian Wehrmeister, (803) 576- 2196. 1X.