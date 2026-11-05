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Trillium Training Offers Social Work Students Insight on Schizophrenia
3 days ago
WINTERVILLE—Pitt Community College’s Social and Human Services Department recently hosted interactive training designed to help students better understand schizophrenia and the challenges faced by individuals living with the disorder. Led by Harley Engle, a trainer with Trillium Health Resources, the “Schizophrenia with Voices Exercise” began with an overview...