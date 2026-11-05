undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
PCC Receives Funding to Enhance Services for Students with IDD
3 days ago
WINTERVILLE—Pitt Community College will receive $194,000 in recurring state funding to expand workforce training opportunities for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) and other learning differences through the North Carolina Community College System’s Access to Achievement program. The State Board of Community Colleges approved the program’s expansion...