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Thicker bacon and ditching breakfast. Wendy’s hopes a menu shakeup can revive sales
By Jordan Valinsky, CNN,4 days ago
New York (CNN) — Wendy’s reported its seventh consecutive quarter of declining sales, prompting the company to reveal a turnaround plan while rejecting a massive takeover offer. Thursday’s earnings caps off a tumultuous period for the 56-year-old chain, which included hundreds of closures, leadership changes and slumping sales....