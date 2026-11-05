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10+ New Local Businesses Spotted Making Plans to Open in Hoboken Just This Week: See the List
By Jennifer Tripucka,4 days ago
It (often sadly) can feel like a revolving door in Hoboken, but it’s pretty exciting when we get a tip about a new business, or walk by a new store planning its opening. Just last week, our team spotted or was notified of at least 10 local businesses planning their openings. Of course, we’ll cover all of them individually soon – but we thought it important to make a list so you know exactly what’s going on in the Mile Square right now. Here are 10 businesses we’ve spotted in the last few days that are making plans to open in Hoboken.