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AML Targeted Therapies, Molecular Testing, and Limitations of Current Regimens
2 days ago
Every patient with AML needs comprehensive mutation testing at diagnosis and again at progression, yet even effective targeted and venetoclax-based regimens remain noncurative and carry cumulative toxicity. In "AML Targeted Therapies, Molecular Testing, and Limitations of Current Regimens," the experts weigh the promise of precision therapy against the persistent shortcomings...