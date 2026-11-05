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Unmet Goals Should Prompt COPD Support Review: Gerard Criner, MD
4 days ago
Gerald Criner, MD, outlines which patients with advanced COPD may need oxygen, home NIV, or high-flow therapy and when to discuss goals of care. Respiratory support beyond inhalers should be considered for patients with advanced chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) whenever treatment goals go unmet, and 4 patient groups in particular warrant a conversation about additional therapies, said Gerard J. Criner, MD, FACP, FACCP, chair and professor of thoracic medicine and surgery at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University and director of the Temple Lung Center, in an interview with The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®) for GOLD International COPD Conference 2026.