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Texas State Library accepting submissions for the 2026 - 2027 Letters about Literature competition
By Spencer R. Smith,3 days ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas State Library and Archives Commission (TSLAC) and the Texas Center for the Book are now accepting student submissions for the 2026 - 2027 Letters About Literature writing contest. Texas 4th through 12th graders are invited to participate in this annual writing competition. In this...