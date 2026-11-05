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50 for 50th Anniversary Bioblitz
By StoryPhotos by Arlene Marturano,4 days ago
One event at Congaree National Park’s 50th anniversary celebration weekend was a 50 for 50 Bioblitz on Saturday, October 17. Participants met in the auditorium of the Harry Hampton Visitor Center to get directions on using iNaturalist on their mobile devices to record wildlife observations. iNaturalist is an app used to help identify plants and animals in the surroundings. The app allows citizen scientists to make observations with just the snap of a picture. Citizen science is when members of the public voluntarily help professional scientists to conduct scientific research.