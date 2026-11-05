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Recap: Warwick Panel Tables Welding Shop Costs, OKs High School Bills
By Adriana Vossari,3 days ago
Two high school projects stay funded on schedule; a disputed welding shop redesign returns December 2. Warwick, R.I. — The Warwick Building Committee on Wednesday tabled a large change order for the redesigned Marine Trades welding shop at the city's career and technical center. Members said they wanted a clear explanation of how the cost grew before voting, according to the Warwick Building Committee's published meeting recording. The committee approved more than $10 million in monthly payments for the two high school construction projects.
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