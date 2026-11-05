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Wando ends Gray Collegiate’s run
By Josh Cruse,4 days ago
The Wando Warriors swept the Gray Collegiate War Eagles 3-0 (25-16, 25-22, 27-25) Tuesday, November 3 in the Class 5A Volleyball Lower State Championship. “We came in with a really good game plan. We were prepared for the moment,” Gray Collegiate head coach Shonda Wallace said. “I told the girls they deserve to be here. They do. We are playing against a really good team, and I think there were moments there they went on runs and we couldn’t stop them. We had a game plan going into it. We executed it some of the time. When you are playing a team like that you have to execute all of the time.