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BUSINESS BRIEFS
4 days ago
Culver’s restaurant is scheduled to open November 9 at 2744 Clemson Road. Brose Sitech, a supplier of car seats, structures, and interior components, has announced it has selected Richland County for its first U.S. manufacturing facility. The company’s $29.5 million investment will create 330 new jobs. Located at the Just in Time facility in the Scout Supplier Park in Blythewood, Brose Sitech’s 140,000- square-foot facility will supply the Scout Motors plant with complete car seat sets.