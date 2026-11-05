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Buccaneers' Jalen McMillan: Won't be back until after bye
By RotoWire Staff,4 days ago
McMillan (knee) isn't expected back until after Tampa Bay's Week 10 bye, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports. McMillan was initially given a return timetable of 6-to-8 weeks after aggravating a PCL sprain in his left knee in Week 3. Head coach Todd Bowles said McMillan won't have his window to return from IR opened before the Buccaneers face the Bears on Sunday, and Tampa Bay will be on bye the following week, so McMillan's next chance to play won't come until Nov. 22 at Detroit.