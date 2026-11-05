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Russell Brand is convicted of rape, and judge says he'll get a prison term
By The Associated Press,4 days ago
London — Russell Brand was convicted Thursday of rape and sexual assault charges involving four women on allegations dating back more than 20 years. Judge Joel Bennathan said the British actor-comedian faces a "significant" prison term when he is sentenced Monday. Brand had been free, but the judge rejected a bail request because of the possibility he might flee and he was taken into custody.