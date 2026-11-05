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Emmer Seeks Seventh Term in Minnesota's 6th as Chapin Cites Tightening Poll
By Alexis Johnson,3 days ago
Voters across central Minnesota and the western Twin Cities metro are deciding whether to send Republican Tom Emmer back to Washington for a seventh consecutive term or hand the 6th Congressional District seat to Democratic challenger Doug Chapin, a Hanover attorney and election policy expert. Polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday, and results began coming in afterward, according to FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul.