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HFA, Broker, AI Appraisal Review, LO Directing, AI Title Search Tools; STRATMOR on M&A
By Rob Chrisman,3 days ago
Why am I a sucker for stories like, “What Do the Twins in the Shining Look Like Now?”? Is the American public a sucker for not being more concerned that no politician seems concerned about the burgeoning deficit? Will there be any “fiscal conservatives” in Congress, or the White House? Here in Dallas, one of the topics, of course, is the election. Yesterday stocks rallied and rates both dropped, reminding us that they don’t have a consistent inverse relationship, mostly on removing the uncertainty about the election. Where do we go with reducing regulatory burdens for credit-worthy borrowers, a mandate for the CFPB, FHA/VA, or banking regulators? What might happen to TRID, RESPA, Truth in Lending, or ATR? Will ink signature requirements go away? Perhaps. What about credit and appraisal policies? Will we see an expanded role for Federal Home Loan Banks? Lots of questions for a Thursday; see below for the MBA’s communication plan. (Today’s podcast can be found here. This week’s ‘casts are presented by FirstClose, which helps financial institutions grow a successful home equity business with innovative solutions that minimize application drop-off, automate time-consuming processes, and reduce time to close from weeks to days. Today’s has an interview with True Footage’s Jeremy Potter on how technology and structured property data are transforming home appraisals by streamlining data collection, improving valuation accuracy and lender risk assessment, and allowing licensed appraisers to focus more on expert analysis and complex properties.)