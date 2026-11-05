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Jaguars Fight Downtown Jacksonville Tax District Expansion, Call It Double Taxation
By Anne Paxton,3 days ago
Attorneys for the Jacksonville Jaguars and a company owned by Shad Khan's daughter told a City Council committee this week that they do not want to pay higher property assessments tied to a proposed expansion of Downtown Vision Inc.'s business improvement district. Their objection nearly derailed the legislation before it even reached a vote.