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Kraus-Anderson Builds $63.7M Laboratory Facility in Bismarck, North Dakota
3 days ago
BISMARCK, N.D. — Kraus-Anderson has completed a new $63.7 million laboratory facility for the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Environmental Quality located on North Dakota’s State Capitol grounds adjacent to the State Museum in Bismarck. Designed by Zerr Berg Architects, the three-story, 104,230-square-foot facility features an expanded capacity for future tests such as toxicology of non-fatal overdoses, hematology and chemistry tests for North Dakota correctional facilities. Separate departments will share resources in the facility. Construction began in April 2024.