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What Scouting Taught NBA Champion Josh Hart
By Michael Freeman,4 days ago
Over his nine seasons in the NBA, Josh Hart has faced challenges — from season-ending surgeries to being traded to different teams. But thanks to the values he learned in Scouting, he hoisted the championship trophy with his New York Knicks teammates this past June. And he’s also Scouting America’s newest ambassador! We called a quick timeout to talk with him about his time in Scouting and how it’s impacted him on the court.