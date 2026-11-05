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REGIONAL NEWS NOVEMBER 5TH, 2026
By carlahughes,3 days ago
Prestonsburg, Ky – The Prestonsburg City’s Utilities Commission has issued a voluntary boil water advisory due to scheduled maintenance. The affected area includes customers from 118 to 383 North Highland Avenue, along with all of Trimble Branch and Mary Jane Street. As a precaution, residents in these areas should bring drinking water to a rolling boil for at least three minutes before consumption. Samples are being sent for lab analysis, and the advisory will remain in place until further notice.
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