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Parkside Volleyball Set for Final Week of GLIAC Regular Season
3 days ago
KENOSHA, Wis. — Parkside Volleyball is set for its final week of regular-season GLIAC competition, hosting Northern Michigan University and Wayne State University inside De Simone Arena. The Rangers will take on Northern Michigan on Friday, Nov. 6, at 6 p.m. before welcoming Wayne State on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 3 p.m. Saturday's matchup will also serve as Senior Night as Parkside honors its graduating student-athletes.