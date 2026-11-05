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Three things to watch in UNC’s road game against UConn
By David Starnes,4 days ago
Bill might get bit by the Huskies in his return to New England. UNC stands at 4-4 on the season. After going toe-to-toe with #1 Miami last Saturday, UNC fans rightly wonder if the team has turned a corner and can run the table to reverse last season’s 4-8 embarrassment. That effort starts against the UConn Huskies, a team that lost the entirety of its coaching staff and most of its roster following last season. UNC fans have penciled this one in as a win since Labor Day, but that was also true of Syracuse. At press time, UConn’s a 6.5-point underdog, a slight improvement in the Huskies’ odds over the week. This game could be closer than many expect.