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'Beverly Hills, 90210' Actress Kimmarie Johnson Dead at 50
By TMZ Staff,3 days ago
Actress Kimmarie Johnson -- best known for her roles in "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Dude, Where's My Car?" -- is dead after suffering heart issues ... TMZ has learned. Rhonda Scott, Kimmarie's niece, tells TMZ ... Kimmarie had a "heart event" on October 27 at her home in Los Angeles and had to be rushed to Cedars-Sinai Hospital, where doctors diagnosed her with a "heart aneurysm condition."