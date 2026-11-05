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Weekend weather: Big cooldown coming, with highs below 60 in Clarksville
By Chris Smith,3 days ago
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Much-cooler temperatures and sunny skies are expected this weekend, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Overnight lows will dip into the low to mid-30s, with patchy fog possible Saturday night and areas of fog Sunday morning. Otherwise, mostly clear skies and light winds are in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service.