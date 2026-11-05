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Business NewsAteliers Associés Brings The Business Incubator Concept To Independent Watchmaking
By Andy Hoffman,4 days ago
The business incubator is coming to the watch bench with Ateliers Associés, a new venture promising business support, infrastructure, industry know-how, and contacts for independent watchmakers and young brands. The incubator is the brainchild of industry veterans William Massena of Massena LAB and Louis Westphalen-Lemaitre, a former Hodinkee staffer and most recently responsible for brand development and marketing at LVMH's Gérald Genta and Daniel Roth revivals.