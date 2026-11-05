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Matt Damon's Wife Luciana Barroso Had a Brain Aneurysm Days Before 2024 Oscars
By TMZ Staff,4 days ago
Matt Damon's wife, Luciana Barroso, suffered a brain aneurysm just a week before the 2024 Oscars ... before she rallied to attend the Oscars after-party. Speaking with GQ for their Men of the Year cover, Matt said ... "We had this whole scary thing happen where my wife had a brain aneurysm. She's totally fine, thank God, but [she] had this brain surgery the week before the Oscars."