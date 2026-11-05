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Warmup on tap for Gillette as sunny skies, temps in 60s stretch into weekend
By Klark Byrd,4 days ago
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Sunny skies and mild conditions will settle over Campbell County this week as temperatures climb well above normal heading into the weekend. Gillette will see mostly sunny skies today with an afternoon high near 61 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota. Southwest winds will blow at between 10 and 13 mph, with gusts reaching 25 mph.
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