Scoreboard roundup — 11/4/26

\u003cbody>\u003cdiv>\u003cfigure>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=3tJs1W_1GnRCg4E00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tJs1W_1GnRCg4E00" width="630" height="354" >\u003c/figure>\u003cp>\u003cb>NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE\u003c/b>\u003c/p>\u003cp>Flames 1, Kraken 2\u003c/p>\u003cp>Senators 2, Sabres 1\u003c/p>\u003cp>Blackhawks 3, Panthers 5\u003c/p>\u003cp>Sharks 2, Kings 7\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003cb>NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION\u003c/b>\u003c/p>\u003cp>76ers 112, Pistons 106\u003c/p>\u003cp>Hawks 120, Wizards 105\u003c/p>\u003cp>Bucks 102, Celtics 109\u003c/p>\u003cp>Hornets 104, Nets 114\u003c/p>\u003cp>Bulls 105, Knicks 135\u003c/p>\u003cp>Pacers 107, Grizzlies 103\u003c/p>\u003cp>Jazz 113, Pelicans 120\u003c/p>\u003cp>Cavaliers 116, Thunder 124\u003c/p>\u003cp>Timberwolves 117, Rockets 107\u003c/p>\u003cp>Raptors 109, Nuggets 128\u003c/p>\u003cp>Trail Blazers 132, Suns 119\u003c/p>\u003cp>Mavericks 111, Spurs 112\u003c/p>\u003cp>Lakers 116, Kings 103\u003c/p>\u003cp>Heat 117, Clippers 116\u003c/p>\u003cp>Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.\u003c/p>\u003c/div>\u003c/body>