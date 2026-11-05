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Four suspects in $1M fire at Lorton training facility charged with arson
By Angela Woolsey,4 days ago
Investigators are pressing additional charges against four people arrested earlier this year for allegedly setting fire to Fairfax County’s urban search and rescue training facility in Lorton. The county’s Office of the Fire Marshal has charged 26-year-old Ricky Torres of Fairfax, 18-year-old Brice Bartley of Fairfax, 18-year-old Aidan Smith...
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