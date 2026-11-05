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Nauvoo woman dies after head-on crash in Walker County
By ABC 33/40,3 days ago
A 73-year-old Nauvoo woman died after a head-on crash Tuesday evening in Walker County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Brenda S. Young was a passenger in a 2018 Hyundai Sonata that collided with a 2001 Ford F-150 pickup at about 5:10 p.m. on Redmill Saragossa Road near Smith Lane, about three miles northwest of Jasper. She was taken to Baptist Health Walker Hospital, where she later died.
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