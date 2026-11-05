undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
James Renter – Sar’s Bodyshop
3 days ago
During my internship, I gained a deeper understanding of how much work goes into even small customer jobs, especially when unexpected issues arise or when coordinating with other companies. There were several times when I had to call or email customers and vendors about job-related issues. This taught me how to communicate professionally, choose the right wording to get my point across and remain courteous when delivering a message.