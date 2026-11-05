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Shop, Sip, and Celebrate at These 14 Northern Virginia Holiday Markets
By Dawn Klavon,3 days ago
With the holidays on the horizon, Northern Virginia comes alive with twinkling lights, bustling markets, and one-of-a-kind handmade gifts. Across the region, you can find festive gatherings that blend shopping, local flavor, and plenty of holiday cheer. Here’s your 2026 roundup of can’t-miss Northern Virginia and DC holiday markets — perfect for gift hunters, family outings, or anyone who loves the magic of the season.
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