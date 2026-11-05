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Nyron Odom – Keystone College Cheerleading
3 days ago
Major/Program: Sports Management and Recreation, minor in Business. Internship Site: Keystone College Cheerleading Team. Working as an intern with the Keystone College Cheerleading Team, I learned how to become a more effective leader. I gained experience leading athletes, providing constructive criticism and maintaining a positive atmosphere during training sessions. At first, I lacked confidence when it came to speaking up, but I gradually overcame that challenge. This internship has helped me become a stronger leader who can communicate effectively with team members.