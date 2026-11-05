undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Teen Critically Injured After Being Hit by Car Outside Chantilly High School
By Molly Williams,4 days ago
A teenager is in critical condition after being hit by a car outside Chantilly High School. Police responded to the 4200 block of Stringfellow Road after reports of a pedestrian crash on Wednesday afternoon, Fairfax County Police posted on X. The pedestrian, a teenage boy, was transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition.
1