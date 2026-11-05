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Press Release: Southwire Celebrates Grand Opening of W.M. Berry Innovation CenterCompany and community members cut the ribbon on Southwire’s newest R&D facility
By Colin Worthington,2 days ago
(Carrollton, Ga) On Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, Southwire team members, leaders and community guests gathered in Carrollton, Ga., to celebrate the grand opening of Southwire’s W. M. Berry Innovation Center. The new Berry Center adds 50,000 square feet of dedicated research and development (R&D) space to Southwire’s footprint as...