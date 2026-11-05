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Margetts and Fraga Earn Academic All-Ivy
By Via Brown University Athletics,,4 days ago
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A pair of seniors from the Brown cross country programs have been recognized for their accomplishments in the classroom. Sebastian Margetts and Olivia Fraga have been named the program's honorees for Academic All-Ivy League, the league has announced. Fraga, a business economics and architecture concentrator, led the Bears at last weekend's Ivy League Heps in 15th place out of 82 runners, finishing in 24:30.8, good enough for the 26th fastest 6K time in school history. Margetts, who concentrates in applied mathematics-economics, placed second on the team with his 8K time of 24:42.3, good for 45th all-time at...