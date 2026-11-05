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Carmelita Pomaquiza – Total Tax Services
3 days ago
A meaningful skill I developed during my time at Total Tax Services was communication. Whether it was feeling comfortable asking questions or sitting down with clients and making small talk to keep them engaged, I learned how important effective communication is in a professional setting. I am now more confident communicating with others, especially when asking for help or clarification.