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John Della Volpe, NECO Collaborative Keynote, Speaks to Gen Z, AI and the Future
By Staff,4 days ago
NEWARK, N.J.—Ahead of the New England College of Optometry’s (NECO) upcoming 2026 Industry Collaborative, Vision Monday spoke with the event’s keynote speaker John Della Volpe, director of polling at the Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics (IOP) on how young Americans view the state of the country and its future, and what attendees can expect to learn during his upcoming Keynote Fireside Chat on Friday, Nov. 6. This year’s collaborative, themed “Traversing the Shift: Critical Thinking & Patient-Centered Care in an Era of Emerging Technology,” takes place Nov. 5-6 at NECO and WBUR CitySpace in Boston.