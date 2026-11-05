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A Bergmann/Bergmann Daughter Finds a Wirth-y Husband
By Warren Schmidt,4 days ago
Hedwig Sophia Maria Bergmann was born on November 5, 1886. That means today would be her 140th birthday. She would be called Hattie during her life, and that name is even found on her gravestone, so I will use that name in this post. Hattie was the daughter of Gottlieb and Friederike (Bergmann) Bergmann. Yes, she was the product of parents who were each born and raised as Bergmann’s. Hattie was baptized at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Perryville.
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