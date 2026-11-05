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Zelda: Ocarina of Time fans devastated by weeklong shipping delays
4 days ago
Nintendo’s remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time releases today, and its first reviews are glowing, with critics calling it a near-flawless recreation of one of the best games ever made. Along with modernizing the classic game's controls and visuals, the remake fixes one of the most hated video game levels of all time: the Water Temple. Unfortunately, all that praise is probably just rubbing salt in the wound for many who pre-ordered the physical version on Amazon.