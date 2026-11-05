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Samil Serrano is a notable riser on Baseball America’s Washington Nationals prospect update
By Sam Sallick,3 days ago
Eli Willits got rave reviews and Samil Serrano’s stock exploded in Baseball America’s top 10 ranking of Nats prospects. This morning, the great folks at Baseball America released an updated top 10 list of Washington Nationals prospects. I really respect the work that BA does, so this list holds a lot of weight to me. While most of the list consisted of familiar names, there were a couple surprises as well.