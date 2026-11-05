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Donate, volunteer, and support Hispanic Heritage Ambassadors DFW's community relief programs
By Ariana AvalosMary Dominguez-Santini,3 days ago
Lend a helping hand today to our neighbors in need! NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 have partnered with Hispanic Heritage Ambassadors DFW, a local nonprofit organization that serves the Grand Prairie community. They connect families with crucial resources through their various food and school supply drives, holiday assistance events, and other essential programs that help feed families, support children, and educate the community.
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