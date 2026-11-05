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President Trump: Votes for Alaska’s ‘Fake Dan Sullivan’ Should Go to ‘Real Dan Sullivan… No Other Fair Solution!’
By Amy Furr,4 days ago
Incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK) should be given the vote totals for the other candidate named Dan J. Sullivan out of fairness, President Donald Trump stated Thursday after the midterm elections, Axios reported. “The vote totals for the Fake Dan Sullivan, plus the other ‘slug’ that the Dems put on...
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