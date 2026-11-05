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Suspect arrested for indecent assault near popular Cape Cod beach
By Marc Fortier,4 days ago
Police say they have arrested a suspect in connection with an early-morning assault near a popular Cape Cod beach. Barnstable police said they responded to a residence in the Centerville section of Barnstable around 12:30 a.m. Thursday for a report of an indecent assault and battery that had just occurred. Their preliminary investigation revealed that the alleged assault occurred in the area of Long Beach Road and involved two people who were known to each other.
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