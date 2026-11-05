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St. Mary and the shrinking reach of Smith
By Stephanie Barclay,3 days ago
Justice Clarence Thomas began Colorado’s half of the argument in St. Mary Catholic Parish v. Roy with a pointed observation. In the court’s last two cases about religious schools and public benefits, Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue and Carson v. Makin, the justices “did not use, even cite, Smith.” So, he asked Colorado’s deputy solicitor general, “Why would we do that in this case?”