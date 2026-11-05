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Who Is Elena Kagan? Ideology, strategy, and the art of disagreement
By Adam Feldman,3 days ago
On May 21, 2026, Justice Elena Kagan did something she had never done in nearly 16 years on the Supreme Court: she dissented alone in a signed decision. The case, Havana Docks v. Royal Caribbean Cruises, concerned whether cruise lines could face liability for using Cuban docks confiscated decades earlier. Eight justices, including Kagan’s liberal colleagues Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson, sided against the cruise lines. Kagan thought the majority had misunderstood a basic principle of property law: the interest originally confiscated had expired long before the cruise ships arrived.