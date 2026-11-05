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Adobe Hill Winery Hosts Stargazing Fundraiser to Protect the Region's Dark Skies
By Marisol Reyes,4 days ago
Telescopes, wine, and a bat-education booth are coming together at Adobe Hill Winery on Saturday, Nov. 14, as the Fallbrook Land Conservancy hosts its second annual Stargazing Among the Vines from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Admission costs $40, includes one glass of wine, and is limited to people 21 and older, with registration required and tickets capped.