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Dreadbox Introduces Alecto Analog Percussion Synthesizer
4 days ago
Has introduced Alecto, a dual-voice analog percussion synthesizer designed for creating drum sounds, basses and sustained textures. Each voice includes two oscillators, a noise generator, dual filters and two envelope generators, with hands-on controls for shaping pitch, timbre, attack and decay. Two independent trigger sequencers provide adjustable pattern lengths and...