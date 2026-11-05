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After ‘good test’ in opener, SMU seeks smoother sailing vs. VMI
4 days ago
SMU will look to build on an uneven, if successful, season-opening win as it hosts VMI on Thursday night in Dallas. The Mustangs posted an 85-72 victory at home over Southern on Monday. Jakub Szumert, a freshman forward who played professionally in Poland, led SMU with 24 points and added seven rebounds while Jermaine O’Neal Jr. had 15 points and Oziyah Sellers 13.